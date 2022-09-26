Another leaked audio clip of Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz surfaces

Another leaked audio clip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has surfaced in which she was asking the premier to shut down the health insurance card program, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the new audio leak, Maryam Nawaz was allegedly insisting on the shutdown of the health insurance scheme initiated by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which benefited millions of Pakistanis by providing free medical services.

She allegedly suggested PM Shehbaz Sharif to stop the services of the health cards by giving a reason publically for facing a shortage of funds.

Maryam could be heard saying that former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has achieved nothing but the health card programme. To this, PM Sharif alleged responded to her that it would not be a big problem.

Earlier, PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz’s another alleged audio conversation has leaked in which she can be heard advising PM Shehbaz to jack up fuel prices.

Maryam Nawaz who had been opposing an increase in fuel prices on media in an alleged audio leak can be heard suggesting PM Shehbaz Sharif to raise fuel prices.

“ایسا کرنا ناگزیر ہے ہمیں قیمتیں بڑھانا ہوں گی،” مریم نواز کا مبینہ آڈیو لیک میں وزیر اعظم کو تیل کی قیمتیں بڑھانے کا مشورہ#ARYNews #MaryamNawaz #ShehbazSharif #PetrolPrice #audioleak pic.twitter.com/56aor0PMRb — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 25, 2022

Jacking up fuel prices is inevitable, the PML-N leader can be heard in the alleged audio leak.

Separately, an alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PM House official had leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in government affairs.

In an alleged audio tape, the government official was talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of the government.

