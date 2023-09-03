Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan journalist raises concerns over delay in probe findings

Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya has raised concerned over the delay in the probe findings into the senior journalist Arshad Sharif murder case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Brian Obuya, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that the investigators have spent a very long time completing the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

He criticised that neither any report was issued after the probe into the journalist’s assassination case nor the names of the accused Kenyan policemen were disclosed.

‘I haven’t received any information from Kenyan authorities so far about the suspension of the accused cops. The Kenyan authorities kept complete secrecy on the names of the five accused cops,” said Obuya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

A few days ago, the five Kenyan policemen, who were involved in the killing of former ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have ‘resumed’ their official duties without facing any accountability.

This claim was made by Kenyan Crime and Investigative journalist, Nyaboga Kiage.

The journalist said the five cops involved in the fatal shootout are back to work and two of them have been promoted to senior ranks.

Kenya’s Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA), the body that is tasked with investigating the conduct of police officers, despite making a promise to give an update on Arshad Sharif’s murder within weeks, has not made its findings public in over nine months.

“We shall give an update on the matter once we are done with the investigations,” the IPOA said in a statement when asked about the matter.