Asad Umar says PML-Q will not part ways with PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) will not part ways with the PTI and the no-trust move against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will fail, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record, Asad Umar expressed full confidence in PML-Q. He predicted the failure of the no-trust move against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, however, he said that the matter could be referred to the court.

He said that a maximum of seven days will be given after the no-confidence motion was tabled. Umar said that Pervaiz Elahi had just expressed his opinion for not dissolving the Punjab Assembly, however, there is not any chance that he will part ways with PTI.

He added that a legal team session was held today which was also attended by PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi.

Asad Umar said that Pervaiz Elahi has shown full support to Imran Khan. Umar said that PTI and PML-Q have different opinions regarding the former army chief.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is trying to flee from the fresh elections.

In another development today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said that the first round of talks for seat adjustment between PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) concluded today.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the conclusion of the first round of talks between PTI and its ally in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

He said that complete unity was seen between both political parties. The second round of talks will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss the list of the constituencies, said Fawad.

The PML-Q had demanded seat adjustments in 15 to 20 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Following the interview of CM Pervaiz Elahi, the political temperature in the country is increasing and both the PTI and PDM-alliance are trying to get the support of PML-Q.

