Asif Ali Zardari says some good and bad things occurred in ‘Bajwa Doctrine’

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has asserted that some good and bad incidents in ‘Bajwa Doctrine’ – tenure of retd General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), ARY News reported on Thursday.

In an interview on a private TV Channel, the former president noted that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa never approached him for an extension. “He [Bajwa] might have said it to the prime minister, but he never approached me,” he said, adding that both good and bad things occurred in Bajwa Doctrine.

Asif Ali Zardari noted he didn’t personally know newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir. “I told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to use his constitutional right. I told him we give you authority to use your constitutional power,” he added.

In response to a question on the appointment of new COAS, the former president said Gen Asim Munir was the first person on the list sent to the Prime Minister House. “And as per seniority, he was appointed,” he added.

However, the PPP co-Chairman, said that he wanted to lobby for General Aamer, who was sixth on the list and was also his military secretary, but he could not because the situation was not good.

Hailing the institutions’ decision to stay apolitical, Asif Ali Zardari said that the Pakistan army has walked ahead by staying apolitical.

‘Early elections’

Speaking of the PTI’s demand of early elections, the former president ruled out the possibility and said that it won’t “suit us or the country’s democracy”. Terming the possibility ‘immature’, he said: “I don’t think there is a possibility of the establishment forcing early elections.”

However, the PPP co-Chairman, said that the coalition parties would contest the election if the PTI succeeded in dissolving the provincial assemblies.

In response to a question regarding no-confidence motions, Zardari claimed that he had numbers in Punjab which were sufficient to throw out the PTI-led provincial government.

“Even in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), we have seats there. There are some friends who have gone astray we have to bring them back. We will bring a way in which they won’t have to resign,” he added.

Speaking of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Elahi, Asif Ali Zardari said that there was a distance between the two of them. “I made Elahi deputy prime minister and gave them 17 ministries. This time they opted out themselves. We have bigger choices than them now,” he added.

