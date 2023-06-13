Assets case: Usman Buzdar’s continuous absence irks NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reported to the headquarters regarding the continuous absence of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar from the appearances in the assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB Lahore officials were irked by Usman Buzdar’s continuous absence from the appearances before the investigators despite being issued call-up notices multiple times.

The NAB Lahore reported the former Punjab CM’s continuous absence to the headquarters, sources told ARY News.

The former chief minister has once again skipped his appearance before the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators.

READ: Farhat Shehzadi, Usman Buzdar booked in ‘corruption’ case



A report was presented to the NAB’s senior officials regarding Usman Buzdar. Sources added that the senior officials will make a decision regarding the issuance of another call-up notice to Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice. The bureau ordered the ex-chief minister to ensure his appearance today, however, he skipped the call-up notice once again.

Earlier in the month, the National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

READ: Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics



Sources told ARY news that the accountability watchdog Lahore has launched the inquiry into appointments and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from the Services Secretary.

Sources within NAB claimed that allegations regarding bribery of millions of rupees for appointments and transfers were reported during Buzdar’s tenure.

Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi and former Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed were also allegedly involved in the case, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the information secretary was directed to present the record by June 5. However, the secretary has not yet provided records.