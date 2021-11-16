ATC grants bail to 23 TLP activists

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has approved bail pleas of 23 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved the bail petitions of 23 arrested TLP workers and directed them to submit Rs100,000 worth surety bonds each.

Yesterday, the ATC had granted post-arrest bail to as many as 40 workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The court directed them to furnish a surety bond of Rs100,000 each to secure the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry last week decided to withdraw over 40 cases against TLP leader Saad Rizvi and others in line with an agreement reached with the organisation.

The cases involving punishment of three years or more than that will be repealed by the government, the sources inside the ministry said. The government has removed the name of the organisation’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

His name was removed from the Fourth Schedule – a list on which suspects of terrorism are put under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 – on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department had issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

