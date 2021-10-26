Balochistan govt: Sadiq Sanjrani, Pervez Khattak to visit Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have decided to visit Quetta in order to take coalition partners into confidence over the election of a new chief minister following the resignation of Jam Kamal, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the Senate chairman and defence minister would leave for Quetta shortly where they would be meeting members of the previous coalition government and would discuss government formation in the province.

“Sadiq Sanjrani will also meet Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other BAP lawmakers,” they said.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak earlier in the day said that the government will support a BAP candidate for the chief minister’s slot in Balochistan.

Read More: ABDUL QUDDUS BIZENJO EMERGES AS TOP CONTENDER FOR CM BALOCHISTAN POST

Khattak was talking to media after a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“Which candidate will be backed by the PTI for the next chief minister of Balochistan,” a reporter asked the minister. “We will support a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)”, Khattak replied.

“We will support the majority decision of the BAP. It is upto the party to take a decision on Quddus Bizenjo,” he further said.

Read More: HECTIC POLITICAL ACTIVITIES FOR FORMATION OF NEW BALOCHISTAN GOVT

Earlier, Pervaiz Khattak called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his chamber. PTI’s chief organizer Saifullah Niazi was also present during the meeting.

They consulted over the formation of a new government in Balochistan, according to sources.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!