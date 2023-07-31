Bilawal dismayed over reports regarding caretaker PM’s names

Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dismayed over the reports regarding caretaker Prime Minister’s name, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP chairman sought explanation from the consultation committee regarding the fake news.

Sources said that the committee submitted an explanation to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and informed him that no agreement on the caretaker Prime Minister has been made with PML-N yet. PPP is yet to suggest names for the caretaker Prime Minister, sources added.

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to hold the third round of consultation regarding the nomination of caretaker setup after the assemblies dissolution.

Sources within the PPP have informed that their party has already completed the process of consultation and deliberations regarding potential names for the caretaker prime minister. They are now prepared to present their nominee for the coveted position in today’s meeting with the PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will hold a round of consultations with the opposition members over the caretaker setup on Wednesday.

Raja Riaz said, he will suggest three names for the office of caretaker prime minister in his talks with the government over the matter. “These names could likely be included economist, politician and technocrat,” he added.

However, it’s worth noting that report started making rounds that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

However, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had rejected to receive any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.