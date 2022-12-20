‘By-polls to be organised if PTI lawmakers tender resignations’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said Tuesday that by-polls will be organised if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers tender their resignations, ARY News reported

Saeed Ghani, while criticising PTI chief Imran Khan, said that the politician is adopting destructive decisions for two provinces being ruled by his political party just to feed his ego.

He claimed that Imran Khan is voluntarily leaving his control over two provinces as he is not in a position to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Ghani challenged Khan to ask his lawmakers to resign and give a timeframe regarding the resignations of President Dr Arif Alvi and PTI senators.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry asserted that his party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would thwart opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through no-confidence motion.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that PTI and PML-Q are and will always remain allies, vowing to thwart opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through no-confidence motion.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that a meeting of PTI’s legal committee was held today, attended by PML-Q leaders, including Moonis Elahi. “We are and will always remain allies,” he said, adding that both the parties would fight the no-confidence motion.

“The no-trust move against the chief minister would fail,” the former minister said, noting that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved soon after the failure of the opposition’s attempt.

Fawad Chaudhry also lambasted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ‘running away’ from the general elections, saying that they don’t have the courage to face public. “The government does not have enough money to buy oil to generate electricity”, he added.

