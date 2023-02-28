Case registered against vandalism at Judicial Complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered against the vandalism at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the appearance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police lodged the vandalism case under ATA 7/353 and other sections. The First Information Report (FIT) stated that arms were recovered from some persons in the crowd and it was an attempted attack on the Judicial Complex of the high court.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest 25 more suspects and teams were sent to different provinces for the arrests.

The FIR further stated that the leaders of a political party were leading the crowd and assets were damaged at the Judicial Complex.

It added that police managed to bring the situation under control before any untoward situation in the high court.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police issued orders to book the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in the judicial complex ‘vandalism’ case.

The initial report was presented to IG Islamabad and PTI chief Imran Khan including Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan and 32 others will be nominated in the FIR.

The CCTV camera was broken, and police personnel were pushed back by the PTI workers, the police officers told the IG in a briefing.

