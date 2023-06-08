Cash van driver’s presence of mind averts heist in Karachi

KARACHI: A major cash van heist was averted due to the presence of mind of the driver when armed robbers opened fire at the vehicle at Karachi’s Sharea Faisal on Thursday, ARY News reported.

An unfortunate incident occurred near a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal today as some armed assailants opened fire on a cash van of a private security company, leaving four persons injured including two security guards.

The administration of the private security company told the media that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at the cash van passing through the Nursery Bridge. The company’s manager, driver and security guards were present in the car carrying more than Rs1.7 million cash at the time of the attack.

“The security guards retaliated the armed assailants after the gunfire. The driver also got injured in the exchange of fire between the security guards and the robbers but he managed to drive the van to the nearby petrol pump.”

“The condition of the injured security guards is critical. The cash remained safe due to the presence of mind of the van driver. It appears that the accused started following the cash van from the bank,” the company said.

As per the initial reports, the incident was a botched robbery attempt and the security guards were injured for resisting the robbers.

The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Law enforcement agencies have swiftly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

The police are gathering evidence and examining CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of the assailants.