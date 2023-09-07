27.9 C
CCTV: Five-year-old girl injured in dacoits' firing in Karachi

Salman Lodhi
Salman Lodhi serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: No respite for Karachiites from the menace of street crimes as a five-year-old girl got injured from the firing resorted to by armed muggers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A CCTV footage showed the terrifying incident of robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. A minor girl was hit by a bullet when the armed muggers opened fire at a citizen.

The incident took place near Gulistan-e-Johar’s Kamran Chowrangi yesterday. The footage showed the dacoits looting valuables from a citizen. During the robbery, a citizen opened fire at the dacoits.

The muggers carried out response firing at the citizen but a five-year-old girl namely Anum became a victim of the gunshot.

The video showed Anum walking along the road with other children and she fell to the ground after receiving a bullet. The passersby immediately shifted the wounded girl to the hospital.

Police told the media that Anum received a bullet in her shoulder and her condition is out of danger. The girl would be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Some eyewitnesses told the media that five muggers on two motorcycles were looting valuables from citizens. The girl received the gunshot while returning from a shop amid firing.

An eyewitness said that the citizen who was robbed by the muggers shifted the wounded girl to a private hospital.

Yesterday, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a book shop and opening fire at the shop owners over resistance.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital by rescue officials.

