Father-son duo killed for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a book shop and opened fire at the shop owners over resistance.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital by rescue officials.

In August, a taxi driver was gunned down by unidentified robbers on Saturday for not stopping a vehicle during a robbery bid near New Karachi.

According to details, the incident took place when the taxi driver – identified as Mumtaz – was taking passengers back home from Jinnah International Airport to New Karachi.

When the taxi reached within the limits of Bilal Colony police station, unidentified robbers intercepted Mumtaz and asked to stop the vehicle.

Upon resisting and stopping the car, the robbers opened fire on Mumtaz, killing him on the spot. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene while further investigation was underway.

In a statement, the police said Mumtaz was a resident of Nathia Gali and was living alone in Greentown. The family members said that Riyaz, the brother of the deceased Mumtaz, was also killed by robbers 8 years ago.