CCTV footage: Muggers loot couple at doorstep in Karachi

KARACHI: CCTV footage of another robbery has surfaced on social media which showed muggers looting a couple at doorstep in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage showed two armed men on a motorcycle snatching mobile phones, cash and other valuables from a couple in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The muggers have easily fled from the scene. Police told the media that efforts are underway to arrest the culprits via CCTV footage.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi with every passing day.

On Monday, a gang of robbers plundered cash, cell phones and other valuables from visitors of a hotel in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi.

According to police, three to four robbers reached the hotel deprived the people sitting there of their valuables and also looted Rs40,000 from the cash counter.

During the robbery, the hotel owner opened fire at the outlaws and in exchange for fire he got injured, while the robbers fled the scene by leaving one of their motorbikes. The police launched an investigation into the matter.