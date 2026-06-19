A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a judicial investigation into the death of nine-year-old Hania Ahmed, who was killed during Chakwal shooting.

The petition, submitted by prominent lawyer Azhar Siddique Advocate, calls for the formation of an independent judicial commission headed by a serving or retired judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident.

The petitioner expressed serious concerns regarding the actions and alleged negligence of law enforcement agencies, arguing that the tragic incident was the result of irresponsible and indiscriminate firing by police personnel, which claimed the life of an innocent child.

According to the petition, more than 924 people have reportedly been killed in operations carried out by the Crime Control Department (CCD) since 2025, a figure described as deeply alarming.

The petition further contends that there is a severe lack of transparency and accountability in CCD operations and that the death of Hania Ahmed was not merely an isolated incident but a clear indication of broader institutional failings.

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The LHC has been requested to establish an autonomous judicial commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case and determine responsibility.

The petitioner has also urged the court to seek forensic and technical assistance from the British investigative agency Scotland Yard to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

In addition, the petition requests that murder cases be registered immediately against all CCD personnel found responsible for the incident.