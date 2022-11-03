CIA building declared sub-jail in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has established a sub-jail in Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has established a sub-jail in Islamabad under the Pakistan Prison Rule. The federal authorities declared the Industrial Area CIA building sub-jail.

The arrested persons will be shifted to the sub-jail in case deteriorated law and order situation. Islamabad police department will be responsible for the security of the sub-jail.

According to the notification, a Grade-17 police officer will maintain record of the inmates in the sub-jail. The chief commissioner issued a notification regarding the establishment of the sub-jail and forward its copies to the concerned departments.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad police department had sought permission for the deployment of the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) ahead of the PTI long march.

Islamabad police department continued its preparations to deal with the PTI marchers in the federal capital. The federal capital’s police department sought permission for the deployment of armed personnel to deal with armed people during the PTI long march.

Islamabad police requested the interior ministry to grant permission for the deployment of the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) to deal with the armed groups during the long march. Moreover, the interior ministry was also requested to allow the deputation of senior officers.

According to the Islamabad police’s recommendations, CTF contingents will be deployed near the venue of the PTI long march as a quick response force (QRF). In case of any firing incident, the QRF personnel will immediately take action, police added.

