CM elections: Punjab Assembly deputy speaker seeks security

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari has written a letter to the provincial chief secretary to seek special security measures during the Chief Minister (CM) elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s letter sent to the provincial chief secretary has raised questions as it was dated July 22. It is noteworthy to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have a clear majority in the Punjab CM elections.

In his letter, Mazari stated that security forces should be deployed during the PA session for the elections of the new chief minister. He further stated that his letter for seeking PA security was in line with the court orders.

He added that some elements were creating hurdles in the assembly proceedings and he was being stopped to chair the proceedings ahead of the CM polls.

The PA deputy speaker also stated that he was facing life threats in view of the violent activities in the House. He sought the deployment of security forces in and outside the House.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has thrown his weight behind PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the Punjab CM elections.

The former premier was addressing a joint parliamentary meeting of PTI and PML-Q in Lahore, where he met with the newly elected members of the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan asserted that his party members of provincial assembly (MPAs) will vote for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab CM election.

He also praised the newly-elected MPAs for not ‘giving up’ despite the harassment and bullying. ” PTI is fighting for real independence and will continue to liberate the country from slavery in any case,” he added.

