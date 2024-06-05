Controversial tweet case: IHC warns FIA against harassing PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to record the statements of PTI leaders summoned by the agency in the controversial tweet case, but warned against harassing them, ARY News reported.

The FIA had summoned PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub and Raoof Hasan today over ‘controversial’ post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posted on incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account.

In the written order, IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the PTI leaders to appear before the probe agency and ordered the FIA not to “harass or take disciplinary action” against them.

The leaders of the Imran Khan-founded party have also been directed to record their statements before the FIA. Subsequently, the high court served a notice to the federal agency and sought a response by June 25.

FIA questioning

PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hasan appeared before the FIA after a summon served to them with regard to a controversial tweet.

The FIA investigation team inquired about uploading of the video, sources said. They were also questioned about the PTI founder’s X (former Twitter) account.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing officials recorded statements of Raoof Hassan and Barrister Gohar. They questioned Raoof Hassan for four hours. Barrister Gohar was questioned for two hours.

The two PTI leaders were also given a questionnaire comprises of 21 questions.

HRC report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the contents of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) Report be made public amid heated government criticism.

A statement issued after the PTI Core Committee meeting stated that it considered and rejected the FIA’s investigation into the ‘controversial post’ regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman on party founder Imran Khan’s X account.

The party noted that the PTI deliberated the matter of Imran Khan’s May 26 post and the attached video from multiple aspects.

“It has been demanded to release the HRC [Hamoodur Rahman Commission] report immediately in order to save Pakistan from serious internal challenges,” the statement added.

The committee also condemned the FIA’s possible move to register new cases against Imran Khan under the guise of investigations.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.