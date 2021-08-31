Covid vaccination of federal employees still incomplete: sources

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 vaccination of federal employees has not been completed as yet despite the continuous warnings issued by the federal authorities, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

321 out of 13,386 employees of the health ministry have not yet received COVID-19 jabs, sources told ARY News. It emerged that 6,602 family members of the health ministry’s employees were vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination of cent per cent staff of Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC), Poly Clinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has been completed, whereas, 99 pc staff of TB Hospital received COVID-19 jabs.

Sources added that the vaccination of employees of some federal institutions was not completed that include 20 workers of the health ministry, staffers of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, National Council for Tibb (NCT), Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP), Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and Common Management Unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that both federal and provincial governments have announced measures aimed at imposing restrictions on unvaccinated individuals to boost the COVID vaccination drive in the country.

Earlier in the day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced another record-breaking vaccination day in the country after over 1.4 million people received COVID jabs in the last 24 hours.

According to details shared by the NCOC through its official Twitter handle, the COVID vaccine administered across Pakistan on 30 August stands at 1,405,352 in a single day.

It shared that the number of COVID jabs administered in the country now stands beyond 55 million.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorways and highways from September 15, the motorway police said. All passengers will be required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel.

On August 22, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced it will bar all domestic flight travel for people who will not have been vaccinated against Covid by September 10.