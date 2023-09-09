27.9 C
Mitchell Marsh’s Cricket World Cup prediction makes India fans angry

The cricketing fraternity is giving predictions on next month’s ICC 50-over World Cup in India. They are making their voices heard about which teams will reach the final, play the semis, be the highest scorer, and be the leading wicket-taker.

Recently, Australia’s all-rounder Mitchell Marsh got under the skin of Indian cricket fans while speaking about the tournament in a show with legends Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. 

Michael Vaughan asked Mitchell Marsh to be the finalist between Pakistan, India, and the defending champions.

Although Australia was not in the options, Mitchell Marsh sees his country playing the final against 1992 champions Pakistan. 

It is pertinent to mention that many legends have predicted defending champions England, India, Pakistan, and Australia being the semi-finalists.

His prediction did not sit well with India fans, who lambasted the all-rounder for downplaying Rohit Sharma’s side of winning the world championships on the home turf. Here’s what they said.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on Oct. 5, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. It will be a repeat of the 2019 edition’s final. 

On the other hand, Pakistan will start its quest for the second title when it plays minnows the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad. Hosts India will play its first game against Australia on Oct. 8 in Chennai.

