Cyclone Biparjoy: NTDC constitutes special teams

Citing the power disruption risks due to Cyclone Biparjoy, the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) constituted special teams following the directives of the prime minister and the energy minister, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Four special teams of the NTDC will stay on alert for the NKI grid station in Karachi. Other teams will be deputed for Jhimpir I, Mithi and Hyderabad grid stations for 24 hours.

The NTDC spokesperson said that special monitoring will be conducted for 500KV, 22KV transmission lines by the teams.

Four teams have also been deputed to provide assistance after the supply disruption from 132KV transmission lines of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

Four teams comprising 46 members have been dispatched for Hyderabad from Chief Engineer East Management Multan.

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) suspended the holidays of field officers and staffers in view of the emergency situation. The teams will stay in the affected areas till the restoration of the power supply.

According to the NDMA, Cyclone Biparjoy may hit anytime tomorrow (June 15) morning.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said that Cyclone Biparjoy may hit anytime tomorrow (June 15) morning.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik addressed a press conference over the cyclone Biparjoy.

The climate change minister said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 14-member committee headed by Sherry Rehman to monitor the cyclone Biparjoy.

Moreover, the NDMA chairman said that 70,000 people have been shifted to 75,000 camps, and the maximum sustained surface winds are 150 Km/hour. He added that there are chances of urban flooding across Karachi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a 14-member emergency committee to tackle the possible impacts of cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to hit the Sindh coastline tomorrow.