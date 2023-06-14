Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Sindh today; Karachi braces for ‘heavy rain’

KARACHI: Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), is expected to make landfall tomorrow (June 15) evening near Keti Bandar in Sindh as it moved closer to Pakistan’s coast and was at a distance of about 310km from Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department around 9:30pm, the cyclone Biparjoy was at a distance of about 310km south of Karachi, 300km south-southwest of Thatta and 240km south-southwest of Keti Bandar.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 180km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height [of] 30 feet,” the alert stated.

It added that under the existing upper-level steering winds, the “very severe cyclonic storm” was likely to keep tracking north-northeastward and was expected cross between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat coast in the evening on June 15, packing winds of 100-120km/h.

It further said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain and some very heavy/ extremely heavy falls were likely in Sindh’s Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17. These areas could also experience squally winds blowing at 80-100km/hour.

Likewise, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and squally winds of 60-80km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14-16.

Balochistan’s Hub and Lasbela districts could also witness dust/thunderstorm-rain and isolated heavy falls during this time, the forecast said.

‘Karachi may receive heavy rain’

In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi with wind from tonight.

The Met office noted that Karachi was currently witnessing strong rains with a speed of 20 nautical miles. “The wind speed is likely to increase in the city,” it added.

Evacuations underway

Overall 67,367 locals have been shifted to safer locations and 39 relief camps were established in three coastal districts as evacuations were underway amid cyclone alert. The latest statistics were provided to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a report.

10,000 residents of Keti Bandar were evacuated by the administration and 3,000 locals have voluntarily shifted to other localities. Six relief camps of Keti Bandar can accommodate 5,000 persons while 1,500 families have already arrived there.

3,500 out of 5,000 population of Ghorabari taluka of Thatta district were evacuated by the administration, whereas, 1,500 individuals have voluntarily shifted to other locations. In three relief camps established in Ghorabari, there is an accommodation capacity of 1,000 persons and 445 families have been shifted.

The administration of Shaheed Fazil Rahu city in Badin district evacuated 14,310 persons out of the total population of 19,038, whereas, 5,160 persons voluntarily shifted to other locations. 10 relief camps have been established in the city, having the accommodation capacity of 11,000 people where 3,009 families are residing now.

The Badin administration moved 5,960 persons out of the 12,300 population, whereas, 5,600 people voluntarily shifted to other locations. The accommodation capacity of six relief camps is 1,650 and 1,650 families have been shifted there.

In Shahbandar tehsil of Sujawal district, the administration evacuated 8,300 persons to safer localities and established 10 relief camps, having an accommodation capacity of 9,500 people. 1,300 families have been shifted to the relief camps.

In Jati Tehsil, the administration shifted 2,165 individuals to safer locations out of the total population of 8,070, whereas, 3,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places. Four relief camps have been established in Jati, having the capacity to accommodate 2,500 persons. 840 families have been residing in the relief camps.

The administration evacuated 3,872 out of 7,935 persons from Kharo Chan, whereas, 1,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places.