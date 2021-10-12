DC, SBCA officers get bail in Korangi factory fire case

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to the Korangi deputy commissioner and other officers of civic agencies in Korangi factory fire case.

The court approved the bail of Korangi DC Saleemullah Odho, Assistant Commissioner Sajida Ayaz, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers Mohammad Salman, Khizr Hayat and Mohammad Rizwan and Civil Defence Karachi director Safdar Bughio against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

The court directed them to appear before the relevant trial court.

Factory owner Hassan Meetha, building owner Faisal Tariq, manager Syed Imran Ali Zaidi, supervisors Zafar Ali and Farrukh Ahmed and a watchman are named in the case challan as detained suspects.

Apart from them, officials of civic agencies and utilities have also been charge-sheeted by the investigation officer.

On August 27, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.

