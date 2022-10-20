Death threats to Maryam Nawaz: FIA arrests ‘PTI worker’

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker namely Aslam for allegedly giving death threats to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Friday.

A PTI worker namely Aslam was arrested by the FIA cybercrime wing over an accusation of giving death threats to Maryam Nawaz on social media. Aslam’s video containing death threats to the PML-N VP went viral.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a case was registered against the suspect under three sections. The complainant of the case is a resident of Faisalabad’s Chak 51, the spokesperson added.

READ: US CYPHER PROBE: FIA SUMMONS IMRAN KHAN’S FORMER PS AZAM KHAN

Aslam had allegedly given death threats to Maryam during the NA-108 by-election campaign in Ayub Colony. It was learnt that the corner meeting was also attended by the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri.

FIA cybercrime wing raids

In another raid today, the intelligence agency’s Faisalabad cybercrime wing arrested a suspect involved in harassing a woman by sharing objectionable videos on social media.

READ: FIA ARRESTS PTI SENATOR AZAM SWATI

The suspect was identified as Kashif who shared objectionable videos of the complainant’s daughter on social media and was blackmailing her.

The intelligence agency’s officials confirmed that they recovered the objectionable videos of the victim from the suspect’s mobile phone. A case was registered by the FIA under PECA.

READ: FIA AGAIN SUMMONS PTI LEADERS IN PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE

The FIA Sukkur cybercrime circle also swung into action to arrest a suspect involved in sharing child pornographic content.

The arrest was made by intelligence agency’s Sukkur cybercrime circle on a tip-off and they lodged a case under PECA. The suspect was identified as Ghufran and the FIA officials found the obscene content from his mobile phone, the spokesperson said.

Comments