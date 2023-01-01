ECP likely to hold Islamabad LG polls this week

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls this week, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The election commission issued orders to the concerned returning officers (ROs) to start transportation of polling material on an emergency basis.

ECP sources told ARY News that the new date of the Islamabad local government polls will be announced at the earliest.

On Saturday, the federal government filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against holding Islamabad local government polls.

As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed by additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The appeal urged the court to suspend the IHC verdict to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls today (December 31)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31.

IHC ruling

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, the high court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

