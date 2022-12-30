Islamabad LG polls: PTI, JI decide to file contempt plea against ECP, govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have decided to contempt pleas against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for not complying with the court order for holding Islamabad local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

In response to ECP’s failure to hold Islamabad LG polls, the PTI Islamabad leadership took a decision in a consultative session to file a contempt of court plea against the commission and the federal government.

The contempt plea will be filed in the IHC on Saturday morning. The PTI spokesperson said that the chief election commissioner (CEC) would be held responsible for not complying with the IHC order.

The PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan also held consultations with the legal team and directed to prepare the contempt plea.

Moreover, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also prepared contempt of court plea against the ECP. In accordance to the IHC order, the election commission was bound to start polling at 8:00 am today.

JI sources told ARY News that the religio-political party will approach the court if ECP fails to start polling today as per the court directives.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP and the federal government decided to file an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to organise Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31.

Sources told ARY News that the election commission will seek 10 to 15 days to complete the preparations for the LG polls through an intra-court appeal.

IHC ruling

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, the high court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

