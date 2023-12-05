Electricity tariff hiked by Rs3.07 per unit

The electricity tariff was hiked by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) by Rs3.07 per unit in terms of the monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification regarding the increase in electricity tariff by Rs3.07 per unit. The recent hike was made in terms of fuel adjustment for October.

The hike will not be applied to the lifeline and K-Electric consumers. The additional payments will be received from the consumers next month.

Last month, the power regulatory authority had approved a hike in the electricity tariff by Rs1.52 per unit for K-Electric consumers.

In line with the June 2023 directive from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), NEPRA has issued a notification announcing an increase of Rs1.52 per unit in electricity charges, a press release read.

The adjustments will reflect on monthly electricity bills from December 2023 to November 2024.

Power companies involved in overbilling

Yesterday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) declared K-Electric (KE) and power companies responsible for overbilling electricity consumers.

As per details, the investigation of NEPRA’s inquiry committee held K-electric and DISCOs responsible for over-billing and decided to take legal action against the power distributing authorities.

The investigation uncovers that monthly meter readings exceeded 30 days, leading to the issuance of average bills affecting millions of consumers.

The Power distributing companies committed malpractices to conceal their wrongdoings and excessive bills were issued to people with less consumption.

In the wake of these startling revelations, NEPRA has summoned explanations from the power distributing companies and directed the replacement of damaged meters within 30 days.

The power companies were warned of strict action if NEPRA directives were not adhered to.

Moreover, NEPRA has also issued a notice to K-electric and summons an explanation for non-compliance with meter-changing policies.