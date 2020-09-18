13 more educational institutes closed for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen more educational institutes have been closed in the last 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated to curb coronavirus spread in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ten educational institutes have been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three were sealed in Sindh.

It may be noted that so far 35 educational institutions have been shut over failing to implement coronavirus SOPs.

Yesterday, as many as 22 educational institutions have been sealed over neglecting standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control over coronavirus spread, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) campus sources, two students at Karachi campus of the IBA were found positive of coronavirus and shifted to quarantine on Thursday.

The infected students belong to Lahore and Islamabad, according to sources.

The teaching classes had been suspended for two days at IBA’s Karachi and City campuses.

The coronavirus testing being conducted at IBA since September 14 in collaboration with the district health office.

A spokesperson of IBA had stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be made further effective at the academic institution.

