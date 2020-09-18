13,000 teaching, non-teaching staff tested for Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 13,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions across Sindh have been tested for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Of all the staff who have taken a Covid-19 test, results of 25,00 have come out, the provincial education department said, adding 88 of them were found to have contracted the virus, which is about 2.5 per cent of the total staff undergoing the test.

Read More: 13 more educational institutes closed for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs

The department said it is yet to receive Covid-19 test results of the remaining 11,000 staffers. Upon receipt of these results, the Sindh government will decide whether to continue with academic activities in the province or not.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani will preside over a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation after the reopening of education institutions across the province.

Read more: COVID-19 cases reported at IBA, interior Sindh colleges

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 said thirteen more educational institutes have been sealed during the last 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to prevent the resurgence of the infection.

Ten educational institutes were sealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three in Sindh.

Comments

comments