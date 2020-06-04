3660 doctors available for online assistance on Whatsapp chat-bot: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Coordination Centre (NCOC) released statistics of its Whatsapp telemedical chat-bot on Thursday revealing the availability of 3660 doctors for assistance to those in distress due to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

A total of 1936 patients have thus far reached out to the telemedical WhatsApp chat-bot for assistance since the day of its launch.

Doctors successfully disseminated required information to 541 patients, said that NCOC.

A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising experts will visit different parts of the country to assist the local administrations to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts’ team will be headed by Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s focal person on coronavirus, which will visit different parts of the country to review the administrative and other arrangements for fighting the pandemic.

Prior to the team’s visit, the government has tightened precautionary measures in view of the rise in the number of virus cases.

