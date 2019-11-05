Life far from normal on 93rd consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, curfew restrictions and lockdown continued on 93rd consecutive days on Tuesday and the situation is still far from normal in the valley and Muslim Majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

While landline connections and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks have been partially restored, but the ban on the internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile phones remains enforced in the territory.

As a mark of unprecedented silent resistance against Indian occupation and its August 5 illegal action, people continue to keep their shops shut except for a brief two-hour period in the morning or evening.

Students stay away from schools and very thin attendance is witnessed in government and private offices.

Chief patron of the Jammu &Kashmir National Panthers Party Bhim Singh addressing a press conference in Jammu urged the Indian President to intervene in affairs of Jammu and Kashmir so that the present situation emerging due to the division shall not take a volatile turn.

Noted Indian author Arundhati Roy has expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and stressed the need for intellectuals to speak up.

Addressing a ceremony in Jalandhar, she said she is very ashamed about Kashmir and cannot say ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ as the silence on Kashmir is deafening.

She said there should be potent opposition against the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Arundhati Roy said Kashmir had been under densest military occupation for the past 30 years and in August, right after the abrogation of the special status of the territory, the biggest searches on Google were ‘getting a Kashmiri girl’ and ‘getting land in Kashmir’ which was disgusting.

