Alleged rapist who escaped from police custody in Gojra arrested

GOJRA: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested one of the two alleged rapists who had escaped from the clutches of policemen two days back in Gojra Tehsil of Punjab.

The police said Hassan and Hasnain had escaped with handcuffs on from their custody two days back, one of them, Hasnain, has been arrested while efforts are underway to arrest the other.

A video clip had emerged of the two escaping from police custody. They were seen running from near a police van, leading the cops standing nearby on a chase.

A large number of cases of sexual abuse of women and children have come to light of late. A woman was gang-raped on Lahore-Sialkot motorway on the outskirts of the provincial capital last week, causing widespread outcry across the country with protests held to demand justice for the victim.

The woman was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped on the outskirts of the provincial capital in the early hours of Wednesday last.

