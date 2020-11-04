Asad Umar chairs NCOC session to review steps for curbing COVID-19

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has commenced under the chair of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session is being attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and other concerned officials.

During the session, the participants reviewed the government’s steps and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for curbing coronavirus spread.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the closure of businesses, schools and industries again in view of rising novel coronavirus cases during its second wave in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had given the statement while chairing the federal cabinet meeting today. A briefing was given to the cabinet members regarding an increase being witnessed in COVID-19 cases.

The federal cabinet was told that coronavirus cases are consistently increasing besides a hike in the number of critical patients put on ventilators and mortality rate.

PM Imran Khan had said that there is a need to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, the federal government will shut businesses, schools and industries again. He had ruled out possibilities to impose lockdown in the country.

He added that the government managed to stabilise the national economy after making efforts. The premier directed making nationals aware of the precautionary measures.

