Not considering closure of educational institutions, says Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said no plan is under consideration for the closure of educational institutions across Pakistan amid rising coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mahmood said in a statement that the country is witnessing another wave of COVID-19 and the health ministry advised to keep a tight eye on the developments.

Mahmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired the session of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where the participants reviewed the COVID-19 testing capacity in educational institutions.

He clarified that educational institutions could not be closed in the current situation. The minister said that the country fought the pandemic and produced exemplary results to curb COVID-19 as compared to the other nations. He termed the establishment of a science lab a step towards setting a standard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the closure of businesses, schools and industries again in view of rising novel coronavirus cases during its second wave in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had given the statement while chairing the federal cabinet meeting today. A briefing was given to the cabinet members regarding an increase being witnessed in COVID-19 cases.

The federal cabinet was told that coronavirus cases are consistently increasing besides a hike in the number of critical patients put on ventilators and mortality rate.

PM Imran Khan had said that there is a need to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, the federal government will shut businesses, schools and industries again. He had ruled out possibilities to impose lockdown in the country.

He added that the government managed to stabilise the national economy after making efforts. The premier directed making nationals aware of the precautionary measures.

