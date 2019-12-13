Asif Zardari back in Sindh, Will reportedly be shifted to hospital in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari who is out on bail on medical grounds is back in Sindh, the airplane landed in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) left on a special airplane designated specifically for the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

Asif Ali Zardari was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court.

He was shifted to Zardari House Thursday evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders.

Sources further said that the former president will be admitted to a private hospital in Clifton after landing at the Karachi airport. A six-member medical team will look after his treatment.

Arrangements have been made in Karachi to shift him to a hospital.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor said on Friday medical team will decided from where former the president will be treated.

In his statement, Chaudhry Manzoor said, the former president applied for bail to get himself treated, which is right of every citizen.

