ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of PTM leaders

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar in a case related to inflammatory speech and sedition, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ATC made major progress in inflammatory speech and sedition case against the PTM leaders Manzoor Pashteen. During the hearing, the anti-terrorism court approved the interim challan against Pashteen and Dawar which declared the PTM leaders as fugitives.

Later, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them and ordered the authorities to arrest and produce the accused till March 9.

According to the police challan, five more arrests were made against those nominated in the case. The arrested persons included Javed, Tahir, Ibrahim, Naimat and Sarwar over allegedly delivering objectionable remarks against the national institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case was registered against PTM’s Ali Wazir and others in the Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi.

Earlier in February, the ATC had ordered to block National Computerized Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar.

Both Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar had been declared fugitives in the case, after their continued non-appearance before the court.

The PTM, formerly the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, gained momentum following the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.

It sought capital punishment for the prime suspect in the Naqeebullah murder case, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, recovery of missing persons and removal of landmines in tribal areas.

