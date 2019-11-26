Azam Suleman likely to be appointed as Punjab chief secretary: sources

LAHORE: Retired Major Azam Suleman, who is currently working as Interior Secretary, is likely to be appointed as the new chief secretary of Punjab, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the decision for Azam Suleman’s appointment as provincial chief secretary was taken in a meeting held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar yesterday.

It is also likely for a large number of transfers of different officers from Punjab province, whereas, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, the current provincial chief secretary, will be given charge of secretary in the federation.

In the latest reshuffle, the services of various officers from the federation and other provinces will be given to Punjab including the appointment of Azam Suleman as provincial chief secretary. Suleman had performed duties as chief secretary in Sindh and home secretary of Punjab.

Major (Retd) Azam Suleman had joined civil services on August 31 – 1990 and he is due to retire on March 22 – 2021.

Earlier on October 3, a major reshuffle had been made in Punjab’s bureaucracy as Captain (Retd.) Mehmood is appointed as secretary forest and Dr Raheel Siddiqui is given charge of additional chief secretary of urban development.

Nabeel Javed was posted as secretary women development department, whereas, Dr Raheel is appointed as additional chief secretary of urbanisation infrastructure. Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood was appointed on the top post of the wildlife and fisheries department.

The position of secretary school education department was given to Ms Erum Bukhari, whereas, Sajid Zafar is given additional responsibility of the secretary of higher education department of Punjab.

