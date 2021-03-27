Don’t want to harm PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced to file a review petition against Islamabad High Court‘s (IHC) verdict on Senate polls, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, the PPP chairman said Yousaf Raza Gillani, the candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – was genuinely and legally elected chairman.

Bilawal alleged that the “theft” of Senate chairman elections through “foul play” by a presiding officer was a litmus test for the system as it may get replicated in the future thus undermining the very credibility of the democratic institutions.

He termed the ordinance regarding the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against the sovereignty of the country and vowed to challenge the ordinance at every forum.

Reacting to the removal of Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said when the petrol was being sold at cheaper rates across the world, it was being sold at inflated rates in Pakistan.

“The decision that created the petrol crisis was taken by the whole cabinet,” Bilawal said and added that only Nadeem Babar’s resignation will not serve the purpose.

The shortage was created to benefit some of the personalities.

He ruled out reservations being raised over the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gillani as Opposition Leader in Senate.

“We have 21 members and the opposition leader slot was our right.” I don’t want to harm the opposition parties’ alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal reiterated.

Bilawal also thanked Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami for supporting Pakistan People’s Party.

