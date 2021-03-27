PML-N, JUI-F are real opposition parties: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and others are the real opposition parties, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz made the statement after submitting her surety bond for bail to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the Jati Umra land case today. The PML-N vice president submitted the surety bond to the deputy registrar judicial following the court directives.

PML-N leader Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar gave a surety bond to Maryam Nawaz. During her appearance at the high court, she was accompanied by Captain Retired Safdar and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Read: LHC approves interim bail of Maryam Nawaz, seeks NAB reply

The LHC office accepted the surety bond of Maryam Nawaz. Before departing from the high court, she interacted with journalists and said that she was happy that a clear line has been drawn and a political alignment was made.

However, she did not mention Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in her statement after serious differences emerged between PML-N and PPP following the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in the Senate.

She slammed PPP without taking its name, saying that some people are struggling for the supremacy of the Constitution and law on one side, on the other hand, democratic norms and narrative were violated to get a ‘lower post’.

Read: Fazl expedites efforts to remove differences between PPP, PML-N

“For the first time, we have witnessed that an opposition leader is being elected by the government members. The real opposition is PML-N, JUI-F and other parties as they are taking a stand on the matters of principle.”

She added that they believe in democratic principles and not among those leaving the field after striking a deal.

She was of the view that PML-N Supreme Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif has directed her and all other party leaders not to compromise on the basic principles and the party’s principled stance against the incumbent government.

Comments

comments