Businessman abduction: AVCC arrests two more policemen in Karachi

The personnel of Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have arrested two more cops over charges of abducting a businessman in a police van in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police officials told media that CIA’s AVCC officials nabbed two more cops, taking the number of arrests to six including a high-ranking officer, driver Nasir, Amir and Waseem. Moreover, the government weapons and mobile phones of the suspected cops were also seized.

They added that the prime suspect, DSP Rashid Iqbal, had been arrested yesterday in connection with the businessman abduction case.

During the probe, it emerged that the police van of DSP Iqbal had been used for kidnapping a businessman from Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis and he was kept at his office.

The action was taken over a complaint of the alleged involvement of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Investigation Saeedabad, Rashid Iqbal, in the abduction of a businessman in a police van for getting ransom.

Earlier, the police had said the son of DSP Investigation Saeedabad had used police mobile in the kidnapping of the businessman. He is at large since the kidnapping incident, said police.

The police officer had been suspended with immediate effect by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon for holding an inquiry against him, according to a notification obtained by ARY News.

Following the incident, the Karachi police chief had constituted a three-member committee under the supervision of deputy inspector general police (DIGP) CIA Karachi Arif Hanif while the other members include Captain (Retd) Asim Khan, DIGP West Zone, and Abdullah Ahmed, senior superintendent police (SSP) AVCC/CIA Karachi.

A businessman had lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) on December 9 against his alleged abduction for ransom by a group of cops in a police van after being forcedly taken away from the construction site in Gulistan-e-Johar.

