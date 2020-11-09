Capt Safdar returned to Lahore from GB after contracting COVID-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan has returned to Lahore from Gilgit after testing positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Monday.

Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan, who was taking part in the ongoing campaign alongside PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz ahead of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls, contracted COVID-19, it emerged on Monday.

He returned to Lahore from Gilgit and quarantined himself at Sharif’s Jati Umra residence.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira tested positive for coronavirus, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that Qamar Zaman Kaira underwent COVID-19 test yesterday night and the results came back positive on Monday.

After contracting the coronavirus, the PPP leader immediately left the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and reached Islamabad. The sources said that he went into self-isolation for 15 days.

The top leadership of all political parties are heading to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) ahead of the election on November 15 and organising large public gatherings by setting aside all precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic during its ongoing second wave in Pakistan.

