COVID-19: 1,650 new infections, nine deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The tally of deaths reached up to 6,977 in Pakistan, whereas, 318,881 patients recovered from the virus.

33,340 tests were conducted and the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 18,981, whereas, the total count of infections is 344,839.

In Karachi, the administration of District East took actions against seven restaurants for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Each restaurant has been fined Rs100,000 by the district administration. The actions were taken after raids conducted by a team due to violation of time limits set by the government. The district administration said in a statement that the staff and customers were not wearing face masks.

Earlier on Sunday, in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued new standard operating procedures for marriage ceremonies.

According to the NCOC, the wedding events amid the second wave of COVID-19 should be organised while taking care of the precautions and SOPs pertaining to gatherings to minimise the chances of spread.

Only outdoor wedding events are allowed, in which the number of the guests must not exceed 1,000 individuals with mandatory arrangements for seating of each individual at-least 6 feet apart, read the statement.

On November 6, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had introduced a new set instructions amid the second wave of Covid-19 and ordered “Work From Home” to be implemented in Pakistan from November 7.

Both public and private offices were instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 per cent of employees to be called into offices.

The NCOC had announced smart lockdowns in Covid-19 hotspots across the country and noted that the set of instructions, in the second phase of chalking out precautionary measures, has been passed on to all the provinces.

Those found not wearing face masks will be slapped with Rs100 fine against which they will be provided three masks as well, new NCOC instructions noted.

