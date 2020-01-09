KARACHI: Cargo supplies remained suspended across the country on Thursday as goods transporters’ strike continued on a fourth consecutive day, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the protesting goods transporters, Imdad Hussain Naqvi said no one from the federal government has yet contacted them for talks or redressal of their grievances.

He said supply of cargo meant for export from Karachi and Bin Qasim ports has been suspended owing to the strike. He said supply of imported goods, including industrial and construction machinery, has been suspended as well.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had met representatives of transporters on Jan 7 to bring them round to calling off their strike.

Cargo supplies across the country came to a halt on Monday when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over hefty increase in fines.

Transporters have complained that the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the matter is not being implemented. The government and the Motorway Police refusing to follow the Axle Load SRO 2000, transporters complained. They demanded implementation of the IHC order with regard to the enforcement of the Axle Load Management.

Transporters said that they decided to halt the cargo supply as a last resort after their several appeals had failed to convince the authorities to take action over their concerns.

After transporters decision to continue their strike, cargo vehicles have been parked at roads resulting in suspension of transport of consignments from the Port Qasim and Karachi Port as well as supplies of vegetables, fruits and medicines to various parts of the country.

According to an estimate over 300,000 goods transport vehicles run across the country, while over 17000 cargo vehicles run from Karachi to upcountry daily.

The Afghan Transit Trade transporters and All Karachi Tyre Association have also extend their support to the goods transporters.

