CDWP approves seven development projects worth Rs 10bn

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party has approved seven projects worth 10 billion rupees and recommended six projects worth 132.5 billion rupees to ECNEC for consideration.

Meeting of the CDWP was held today (Tuesday) with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

The following projects presented and then approved in the meeting.

Project of “Construction of Deg-Out fall Hydel Power Station” worth 2564 million rupees was approved by CDWP. Another project “Construction of Chianwali Hydel power Station at UCC-RD 131 District Gujranwala, Punjab” worth 3642.96 million rupees was recommended to ECNEC.

Project “Construction of Pakpattan Hydel Power Station Pakpattan Canal RD-114, District Pakpattan Punjab” worth 1810.55 million rupees was also approved in the meeting.

Project related to Energy “Construction of Marala Hydel Power Station at UCC-RD3, District Sialkot, Punjab” worth 4621.59 million rupees was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Another energy project titled “Construction of Okara Hydel Power station LBDC-RD 199, Okara Pinjab” worth 2490 million rupees was approved by CDWP.

Project titled “Capacity Building of Energy department for Under Taking Feasibility Studies and Construction of Hydel Power Station in Punjab” worth 388.55 million rupees was approved in the meeting.

The energy “Feasibility Studies of Additional Five Hydel Power Stations project in Punjab” worth 46 million rupees was also accorded approval by CDWP.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing namely “Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project- Construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant at BRBD Canal” worth19951.342 million rupees was recommended to ECNEC.

A project related to Education titled “Reconstruction of fully damaged School in Bara, Tribal District Khyber under Chinese Assistance” worth 2323.34 million rupees was approved in the meeting.

A project related to Governance was presented in the meeting titled “Punjab Sustainable Development Goals” worth 400 million rupees was given approval during the meeting.

Project “Construction of Peshawar Torkham Motorway project (47.55 k) as part of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project” worth 36705.70 million rupees was recommended to ECNEC.

Project of Transport & Communications titled “Karachi Urban Mobility Project (yellow BRT Corridor)” worth 56 billion rupees was recommended to ECNEC.

A project related to Science & Technology namely “Higher Education Development in Pakistan” worth 11567.297 rupees million was presented and recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

