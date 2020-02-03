Charred dead body discovered from Orangi Town, suicide alleged

KARACHI: A harrowing discovery made on Monday revealed a charred dead body of a male which was found by the local police near Orangi Town area of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the recovered dead body belongs to a rickshaw driver who burnt himself alive after being frustrated with domestic troubles.

Brother of the deceased individual in a statement to the police said that he found out about what had transpired in the afternoon.

The brother also revealed that there was a persistent commotion in the household due to the money the deceased had to pay to individuals he had loaned it from.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased, namely Shahid was in a 30-35000 rupee debt and was under tremendous duress due to not being able to pay back his loan.

Earlier on January 29, A 16-year old girl died by gunfire in Bhaledino Osto village of Jacobabad district.

“Nazia, daughter of Mohammad Aslam Brohi, committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mauladad police station”, police officials claimed.

The relatives of the victim said that they wanted to marry the girl but she refused the proposal and committed suicide by a T.T. pistol.

