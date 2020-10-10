CHARSADDA: Police have apprehended a key suspect in the rape and murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Zainab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The suspect, aged between 45 and 50 years, belongs to the same village and has confessed to having committed the felony in a statement in front of the police. He identified the place where he committed the crime when he was escorted to there by a police team amid tight security.

Moreover, the police recovered a sickle the suspect used to murder the victim following information provided by him, the sources said and added he had kidnapped the minor from outside her house and took her to fields where he subjected her to sexual abuse before brutally murdering her.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Muneer, the father of the victim, demanded that the suspect be hanged publically. He said Kausar’s Zainab, a minor girl who was murdered after being raped, got justice as the culprit was executed in front of her parents.

On October 6, the mutilated body of Zainab was found dumped in the fields in the Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsada. The medical report of the body of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death.

