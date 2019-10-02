Will spare no effort for complete rehabilitation quake victims: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said no effort will be spared for the complete rehabilitation of earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir.

She was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of compensation cheques amongst the quake victims in Mirpur on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said an effective and realistic rehabilitation roadmap will also be prepared for the quake affected areas after assessment of the damages caused by the quake.

The Special Assistant said that in the first phase, the federal and Azad Kashmir governments each will provide five hundred thousand rupees to the heirs of those killed in the calamity.

She said no amount is sufficient to compensate for the lost life. This amount is only to enable the families to start afresh their lives.

She said the seriously injured one hundred and fifty people are being provided with compensation of one hundred thousand rupees today. Fifty thousand rupees will be provided to six hundred other injured people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said a list of one thousand fully damaged houses has been prepared and these will be provided with two hundred thousand rupees each in the first phase. One hundred thousand rupees will be provided to twenty three hundred houses which were partially damaged in the quake. 1256 houses which were marginally damaged will be provided with fifty thousand rupees each.

The Special Assistant said the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Azad Kashmir government to complete the process of rehabilitation of quake affected families. She appreciated the efforts of armed forces for the rescue and relief of the victims.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan feels and shares the pain, agony and difficulties of the quake victims and all out efforts will be made to restore normalcy in the lives of affected families.

Addressing the ceremony Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said the government will provide all possible assistant to the quake-affected people.

She said it will be ensured that food reaches every quake victim.

She said we are standing by the quake-hit people in this difficult time.

Sania Nishtar said she along with NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal will survey the quake-hit areas to determine the needs of the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDMA chairman said efforts are underway to provide facilities to the people affected by earthquake.

He said they will not rest unless complete rehabilitation of the quake victims.

He said they will observe National Resilience Day on eighth of this month with the quake-affected people in Mirpur.