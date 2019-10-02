Indian military siege continues on 59th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian military siege continued on the 59th consecutive day today with all markets, schools and offices still closed and transport off the roads

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ganderbal town.

Meanwhile, according to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September.

During the period, 281 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. As many as 157 people including Hurriyat activists and youth were arrested. 25 residential houses were destroyed during the siege and search operations during the month.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while appealing to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region, and Laddakh to remain united like a rock reiterated that they would never compromise their identity, religion, and honor.

In his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the APHC Chairman expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon.

He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.

On the other hand, as the Indian military’s inhuman siege entered the 59th day today, internet and mobile phone connectivity continue to remain snapped, shops, schools, and offices closed and public transport off the roads.

Indian forces’ presence in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created an atmosphere of fear and terror. All sections of society have been affected by the lockdown as the business has come down to zero.

In order to put more pressure on resistance leaders, India’s National Investigation Agency is all set to file a supplementary charge sheet in fake cases involving Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi and senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

The Tihar Jail authorities refused to present illegally detained Muhammad Yasin Malik before a Jammu court in a fake case registered against him by the Indian authorities about three decades ago.

And in New Delhi, instead of taking a clear-cut stand against encroachment on fundamental rights of the residents in occupied Kashmir, the Supreme Court of India has observed that personal liberty of individuals needs to be balanced against the concerns of national security.

The remark was made by a three-member bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai while hearing a petition relating to the media and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir. The petition was filed by the editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

