China Mobile submits 37 billion PKR as licensing fee to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China Mobile has paid off 23.86 million dollars as fee to the government of Pakistan for the acquisition of its license, PTA affirmed the news on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced that the Chinese telecom giant has successfully paid 37 billion rupees as licensing fee.

China Mobile deposited the amount in the federal consolidated fund told officials of PTA upon the historic day.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) also revealed that mobile companies operating in the country have submitted 107 billion rupees to the national exchequer in reference to licensing fee.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the micro-blogging website, Twitter, has suspended many accounts of Pakistani users without assigning any reasons and prior notice.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reacted upon the action in tweets, saying that the latest step of the Twitter administration was taken against the principles of freedom of expression.

The authority asked social media consumers to report the complaints regarding the suspension of their accounts on its official website, [email protected] The spokesperson added that PTA will raise the matter for the accounts’ suspension with the Twitter administration soon.

