ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday said that he had not supported the speical court verdict against former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

ایڈیشنل اٹارنی جنرل کی تقریر میں مجھ پر میڈیا سے بات کرنے کا کہا گیا ایڈیشنل اٹارنی جنرل کی تقریر میں مجھ پر میڈیا سے بات کرنے کا کہا گیا — اٹارنی جنرل نے کہا میں مشرف کے کیس پر اثر انداز ہوا — مجھ پر عائد الزام بے بنیاد اور غلط ہے — ہمیں اپنی حدود کا علم ہے، سچ کا ہمیشہ بول بالا ہوگا، چیف جسٹس آصف سعید کھوسہ کا فل کورٹ ریفرنس سے خطاب#ARYNews #CJP Posted by ARY News on Friday, December 20, 2019

“Media misrepresented my stance on this issue. The truth will be exposed soon”, CJP Asif Saeed Khosa said while addressing a full reference in his honor

Additional Attorney General had accused me of affecting the treason case but, these allegations are baseless and incorrect, the CJP went on to say.

He said being CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, I tried to keep my house [judiciary] in the order and brought reforms in the judicial process. Video link and latest research centre was build.

Read more: Govt decides to file reference against special court judge

CJP Khosa said a judge should have a ‘lion heart’ and strong conduct to deliver decisions in all important cases. He said God knows better that how he has performed his duties.

On the occasion, SC judges, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Amjad Shah, president of the apex court and other members were also present.

Read more: CJP Asif Saeed Khosa to retire today

However, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was on leave and attorney general was abroad due to which, they didn’t attend the reference.

Earlier, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman has said with a heavy heart that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa supported short order against former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case

Comments

comments